Jey Uso: “I’m Tired Of People Saying I’m Just An Entrance”

“Main Event” Jey Uso has a new, serious attitude, and he’s putting the entire WWE Raw roster on notice. The former World Heavyweight Champion says he is tired of fans and critics claiming he is “just an entrance” and is adopting a more ruthless in-ring mentality to get back to the top of the mountain. This change in demeanor comes as he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career: a showdown with CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey Uso lost his first World Heavyweight Championship to GUNTHER earlier this year, a setback that, combined with advice from his cousin Roman Reigns, has forced him to re-evaluate his fun-loving “YEET” persona. Speaking on the latest episode of the RAW Recap podcast, Jey explained his shift in focus.

“I mean, nothing really changed on me, uce. You know, I still have fun. I still throw a party every Monday. I still like the kids, man. I still YEET with them. It’s just, man, when the bell rings, I just got to switch modes now, man. If I’m trying to get to the top, get back to the top, I got big hitters in front of me. I got guys like, man, CM Punk, you know, the guy like Gunther, guys like you know, the Seth Rollins, get well loose, but like, I got a heavy list in front of me and I got to- I just can’t play. I just can’t play no more, man. I’m tired of like people saying I’m just I’m just an entrance or whatever. It was like, I ain’t got skills to hold it down up top, man. So I just, I just switched modes. It was like, I don’t know. I mean, it might be going back to the old ways thinking, you know, Bloodline ways, but man, that kind of mentality got the job done.”

Jey Uso will get his chance to prove his critics wrong at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. He is scheduled to face CM Punk to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion after Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the title due to injury.