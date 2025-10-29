Jey Uso Believes He And Roman Reigns Are ‘Equals Now’

Jey Uso has commented on the relationship between him and Roman Reigns.

The Yeet Man has been showing a more serious side of him in recent weeks. The former world champion seems to be drifting away from his brother Jimmy more and more in pursuit of reclaiming his ‘Main Event’ status.

At the same time, fans have found him acting more like The Head of The Table as Jey tries to prove that he can stand among the other main eventers on his own.

The 40-year-old talked about his complicated relationship with his multi-time world champion cousin during the latest Raw recap. Fresh off his confrontation with CM Punk, Jey Uso claimed that Roman Reigns sees him as his equal now:

“He see me now, you know what I’m saying, Uce, we equals now, you know, he did teach me the game, man. I was a student to him, I sat under the learning tree all of COVID. I was there. Like front row, man. I had my ticket, just learning the game, man, learning from Big Uce, learning from The Wiseman.”

Still My Tribal Chief: Jey Uso

Though despite his ambitions, Jey Uso doesn’t seem to be challenging the Big Dog’s Status in their Family. He proclaimed that Roman remains the one and only Tribal Chief for him:

“Me and Roman got a love-hate relationship, like y’all can tell, man, but respect between us is there now. So, he’s still big uce, he’s still my Tribal Chief, man. There’ll never be another Tribal Chief to Jey Uso but Roman Reigns.”

Jey Uso will get the chance to prove himself when he faces CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. It’d be interesting to see how his character evolves if he fails to capture the belt.