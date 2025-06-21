Why Jey Uso Is Rooting For GUNTHER in World Title Match

Jey Uso’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion may have ended after 51 days at the hands of GUNTHER, but he’s not rooting for the Austrian to lose his title anytime soon. At the WWE SummerSlam kick-off event, Jey was asked who he wants to see leave Saturday Night’s Main Event as champion: GUNTHER or Goldberg?

“I gotta go with GUNTHER. Because right now GUNTHER’s the better man… I want GUNTHER to win, I want GUNTHER to get past Saturday Night’s Main Event so I can run it back one more time with GUNTHER. I gotta knock that wall down to get to my next level.”

Jey is backing GUNTHER on July 12, but he has his own plans for the World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, he’s competing in the King of the Ring tournament, which offers a world title opportunity to the eventual winner.

To earn a rematch with GUNTHER, Jey will need to overcome major hurdles—starting with Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals and then Randy Orton in the finals. It’s a tough path, but the “Main Event” is confident he’ll make it back to the top.