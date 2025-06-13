Jey Uso Enters King of the Ring Tournament After World Title Loss

Jey Uso is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion but he could soon add the King of the Ring crown to his trophy cabinet. On Instagram, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shared that Jey will join Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed in a Quarter-Finals match during the June 16, episode of the red brand.

While this is a golden opportunity for Jey, many fans aren’t happy with Uso’s entry into the King of the Ring tournament. The comments of Pearce’s video was flooded with messages from fans supporing Karrion Kross as part of the growing favor of the former NXT Champion. Ilja Dragunov and Mr. Iguana were also thrown out as tournament entrants instead of Jey.

Jey lost the World Heavyweight Championship to GUNTHER on the June 9, Raw, kicking off the second reign of the Austrian powerhouse. It remains to be seen if Uso can bounce back with a win next week over three very game adversaries.