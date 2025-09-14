Jillian Hall Denies Claim WWE Gimmick Parodied Brooke Hogan

In WWE, Jillian Hall is best remembered for her over-the-top gimmick as a terrible singer who believed she was destined for pop stardom. For years, many assumed the character was a jab at Brooke Hogan, who was pursuing a music career at the time with support from her father, Hulk Hogan.

While speaking on Ring the Belle, Jillian was asked about how the gimmick came about. The former WWE Divas Champion refuted the notion that the character was any sort of swipe at Brooke.

“I don’t know where all these people get that I was making fun of Brooke Hogan. That is so ridiculous. Untrue. Rumor. Bye.”

Instead, Hall explained that the gimmick originated at a WWE house show during a planned “best body” contest. Backstage, Ashley Massaro and Michelle McCool overheard her singing and encouraged her to turn it into a way to rile up the crowd. With the approval of agent Fit Finlay, Hall put the idea to the test.

“I took the mic and I did my thing. I said, ‘I didn’t come here to take off my clothes. I came here to sing.’ And I got the biggest boo of the night.“

From that point on, Hall’s “pop star” persona became a staple of her WWE career. She even reprised the character in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match, once again belting out off-key notes to the dismay of fans. Now, Hall has made it clear: the infamous gimmick wasn’t aimed at Brooke Hogan — it was all in the name of entertainment.

