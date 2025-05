Wrestling legend Jim Ross has announced that he’s been diagnosed with colon cancer, and will be undergoing surgery soon.

The 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer tweeted on Thursday afternoon:

Diagnosed this week with colon cancer.

Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two.

I appreciate your concern and support.

? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 15, 2025

SEScoops wishes Jim Ross a full and speedy recovery.