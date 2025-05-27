Jim Ross Undergoing Colon Cancer Surgery Today

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is undergoing colon cancer surgery this morning, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, following his diagnosis earlier this month. The 73-year-old broadcasting icon revealed on his “Grilling JR” podcast that doctors discovered cancer in two locations and expect him to remain hospitalized for approximately six days after the “less invasive” procedure.

Ross, known for his iconic commentary during WWE’s Attitude Era and current work with All Elite Wrestling, expressed optimism despite acknowledging the stressful nature of his situation. “I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation,” he said, noting he was not experiencing pain at the time of his announcement.

Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**! pic.twitter.com/r8GQBCu9fY — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 27, 2025

The wrestling community has rallied around Ross, with notable support coming from AEW CEO Tony Khan and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Ross said the support has him feeling “strong and vibrant” ahead of the procedure.

Despite his latest health challenges, Ross emphasized he has no plans to retire. He intends to continue his work with AEW following recovery, though he plans to reduce his schedule and focus on select appearances and events.

Ross previously overcame skin cancer in 2021 and underwent hip surgery in February 2024.

The announcer expressed hope to attend AEW All In: Texas later this summer as he continues his recovery journey.

SEScoops wishes JR and a full and speedy recovery.