Jim Ross Pitches AEW Retirement Angle for Bill Goldberg

Jim Ross has his doubts about Goldberg’s recent retirement, suggesting that the former WCW and WWE World Champion isn’t finished with pro wrestling just yet.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed Goldberg’s match at Saturday Night’s Main Event against GUNTHER. Despite it being billed as a retirement match, Ross believes with smart booking and the right opponents, Goldberg could show up in AEW.

He highlighted Goldberg’s maintained shape and unique talent as assets leading to potential future contributions in wrestling, particularly with well-designed matches and presentation.

“I think somewhere down the road, we’ll see Goldberg again. I don’t know exactly what the presentation will be, but I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him.” Grilling JR

Wrestling retirements were never known to be permanent, and with Goldberg frustrated with how his WWE sendoff went down, he could be motivated to write his own final chapter.

“If he’s booked the right way and not overexposed, and if he’s in there with the right opponent, Billy could absolutely be back in the hunt for something. He’s proven he still draws—he’s a very unique talent.” Grilling JR

Ross then suggests Maxwell Jacob Friedman as an ideal final opponent for Goldberg, and thinks MJF would be better suited for that role than Gunther.

“I just don’t think you blow it off at this point. There’s still something there. Maybe one of the right opponents could be a guy like MJF in AEW—someone who can talk, play the heel perfectly, take big bumps, and do all the right things to set Goldberg up for success.” Grilling JR

Goldberg in AEW