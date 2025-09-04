Jim Ross: Wrestling Needs People Like AJ Lee

Jim Ross, the legendary wrestling commentator, has publicly endorsed AJ Lee’s return to the wrestling ring, expressing his admiration and support for the former WWE Divas Champion. On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross praised AJ Lee’s passion for the business and her resilience, stating, “I’m pulling for her. She’s always been a tremendous talent and a great ambassador for wrestling.”

Ross highlighted AJ Lee’s impact on women’s wrestling, noting that her unique charisma and in-ring skills helped pave the way for the current generation of female wrestlers.

“AJ brought something different to the table,” he began. “She wasn’t just another face in the crowd—she had a spark, a real connection with the audience.”

The Hall of Famer also addressed the challenges AJ Lee faced during her career, including overcoming injuries and breaking through in a male-dominated industry.

“She’s tough as nails. Coming back after all she’s been through shows her dedication and love for wrestling. I have no doubt she’ll make a big impact again,” Ross added.

Fans have been buzzing about AJ Lee’s potential return, and Ross’s endorsement has only fueled excitement. Social media has been flooded with messages of support, with many echoing Ross’s sentiments and expressing hope that AJ Lee will inspire a new era in women’s wrestling.

As speculation continues about where and when AJ Lee will make her in-ring return, Jim Ross’s words serve as a powerful reminder of her legacy and the high expectations for her comeback.