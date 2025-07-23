Jimmy Hart Shuts Down Rumors About Hulk Hogan’s Health

Jimmy Hart has addressed the swirling rumors about Hulk Hogan’s health, offering a positive update that should put fans of the Hulkster at ease. Through a Facebook post, Hart announced that Hogan is doing great and recently enjoyed a fun night of karaoke with his son, Nick.

“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!” Jimmy Hart’s Facebook

Hart’s statement comes in response to recent claims made by Bubba “The Love Sponge,” who alleged that a source had spoken with Hart and relayed that Hogan was in serious condition. According to Bubba’s source, Hogan was said to be struggling with speech due to tracheal damage and was reportedly resting in a hospital bed at home. Bubba claimed at the time that his source had spoken to none-other than Jimmy Hart himself.

With Jimmy Hart setting the record straight, it appears that Hogan is indeed doing much better than recent rumors suggested. Though questions remain about his future in wrestling, Hogan’s personal life is going fine.