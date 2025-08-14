Jimmy Uso & Naomi Tell All On WWE Marriage Success

Jimmy Uso and Naomi have opened up about keeping their marriage strong despite the demanding WWE schedule, emphasizing the importance of genuine check-ins over surface-level conversations. During their joint appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, Jimmy gave the key tenets of their healthy relationship.

“Communication… keep it new so it don’t be old… we always got to talk.”

The couple, who travel together constantly for WWE, stressed that maintaining connection requires intentional effort. “Checking in is key… fine is my least favorite word,” Naomi added, highlighting their commitment to meaningful dialogue.

Their relationship foundation proved crucial during challenging periods, such as injuries or during Naomi’s WWE walk-out in 2022. For the pair, their journey to being one of WWE’s beloved power couples has been a long one.

“We started as really good friends… mutual friendship, love and respect… You don’t grow together, you grow apart. I don’t want to grow apart.”

Jimmy also revealed his approach to staying present for himself and his wife. For Jimmy, a key step is taking a break from the noise and criticism found on social media.

“I got off social media for about two years… turning everything off mentally.”

The couple also discussed setting healthy boundaries, even with family members. With such a large family, the pair make sure to care for themselves rather than risk spreading negative vibes around.

“Our unit has to be okay first… I can’t help everybody else if I’m not okay,” Naomi explained.

Their practical approach extends to everyday life, with both acknowledging that perspective and humility play crucial roles in their success both personally and professionally.