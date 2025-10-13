Jin Tala Reacts After WWE Exit: I’ve Always Been A Fighter

WWE Evolve’s Jin Tala, who was part of WWE LFG as Leigh Laurel, was among those to leave WWE as part of recent cuts. Now, the former Superstar has made clear that this setback won’t be the end of her wrestling career.

On X, Laurel, who signed with Evolve after her elimination from WWE LFG, shared a message regarding her WWE departure. Laurel shared how WWE was more than a job, but her sole focus.

“I wasn’t just fascinated by the physical aspects of pro wrestling, what hooked me was the psychology… the emotions that can be expressed by wrestlers & felt by the audience.”

Laurel added that she put 110% of herself into her work, refuting any claims that her exit was due to a lack of commitment. Laurel never shied away from asking the coaches for advice, and reflected on why exactly she was let go.

“Maybe it came down to timing, did I break down those walls quick enough? Maybe I was just an unrecognizable name on a list, or maybe they just don’t see what I see in myself.”

While Laurel is out of WWE’s system, there is a wider wrestling world out there for her. Rather than be defeated, she plans on using this setback to push herself further.

“I’m not giving up. Jin Tala may be no more. But Leigh Laurel has always been a fighter.”

Jin Tala’s final match came during an October 4, WWE NXT live event, where she lost to WWE LFG season 1 winner Tyra Mae Steele. It remains to be seen what’s next for Leigh Laurel outside of WWE.