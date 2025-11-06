Jinder Mahal Believes It’s Time For 3MB Reunion Tour

Jinder Mahal believes it’s time for a 3MB reunion.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with The Click and Tell show. He talked about things such as his recent marriage, his time in WWE, and more.

During the interview, Jinder was shown the very first photo he posted on Instagram, which was a pic of 3MB. Mahal responded by reflecting on the journey that all three members of the group have had since then. He joked that it’s time for Heath Slater to follow the footsteps of his partners and become a world champion:

“What I see when I look at that picture is just the journey, almost 15 years, right? Independently, all three of us, so many ups and downs. When the three of us split, Me and Drew, going away for a while, reinventing ourselves. Heath, reinventing himself. Me and Drew, becoming world champions, WWE champions. So now it’s on Heath Slater to become world champion.”

The Band Has To Reform: Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal explained that 3MB worked because none of the members had any ego, and they had fun working together. Though he mentioned how the group did not get much support from the fans during their original run, before calling for a reunion:

“I think now enough time has passed where it’s kind of people have nostalgia. They kind of miss 3MB, and they remember the good times, but at that time, we didn’t have a whole lot of support, not like now. But I think the band has to reform. Maybe have a reunion tour of some sort.”

With all three members being in very different places in their careers, a full-on 3MB reunion seems unlikely. Though the fans can still hope that they’ll get to share the screen again for a one-off moment in the future.