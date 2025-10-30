Former WWE Champion Undergoes Knee Surgery

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has undergone surgery.

The former WWE star, who now goes by the ring name of Raj Dhesi confirmed that he underwent knee surgery sometimes recently on Instagram.

He posted a video on the social site showing the first day of his recovery. In the caption, he revealed that the surgery was related to his meniscus:

“2 loose bodies removed + meniscus trimmed. Surgery went well, now comes the recovery.”

Jinder Mahal exited WWE in April last year, ending her second run with the company at 8 years. After ending his first run as part of the 3MB, Mahal used this opportunity to establish himself as a serious contender once again.

He became the first person of Indian descent to hold a World Title in WWE when he defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017.

Mahal got married to his fiancé Priya earlier this year in June, and the ceremony saw him reuniting with his 3MB partners Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater as well.

It’s unknown where Mahal suffered the injury, but he has been active in the indie circuit since his WWE release. Under the Raj Dhesi name, the 39-year-old has wrestled for promotions such as GCW and Maple Leaf Pro in recent times.

His last match came at an indie event on October 17, where Jinder defeated fellow WWE alumni Matt Riddle in a singles match. It’s possible that the injury occurred during this bout.