Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal announced he has undergone successful knee surgery to address lingering mobility issues that have impacted his recent wrestling career. The procedure involved removing two loose bodies from his knee joint and trimming his meniscus, targeting chronic pain and joint instability that had plagued the former titleholder.

Mahal, whose real name is Raj Dhesi, shared the news directly with fans through his official Instagram account, posting video documentation of the procedure and his first day of rehabilitation. The “Modern Day Maharaja” has missed multiple WWE appearances in recent months due to recurring knee problems, making this surgical intervention a crucial step toward potentially resuming his in-ring career.

The surgery comes years after Mahal’s memorable 2017 WWE Championship reign, which established him as a prominent international wrestling ambassador. While no official return timeline has been announced, the successful procedure offers hope for a full recovery and possible comeback once medical clearance is obtained.

WWE officials and fans will closely monitor Mahal’s rehabilitation progress as he begins the recovery process. The former champion’s focus now shifts entirely to regaining strength and mobility, with any future in-ring competition dependent on his post-surgical rehabilitation outcomes.