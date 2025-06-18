Joe Hendry Wants Viral Tag Team With Mr. Iguana

Mr. Iguana went viral following his appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, prompting WWE to use him in the crowd at the following night’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Fans are eager to see more of the reptile-inspired wrestlers and now Joe Hendry wants in on the action.

On the Battleground podcast, Hendry discussed the viral impact of Mr. Iguana. Reflecting on both of them being part of AAA TripleMania Regia, Hendry hopes to share the ring with Iguana soon enough.

“I was devastated we didn’t have a tag match in AAA. They need to do a tag match with me and Mr. Iguana.”

Hendry knows a thing or two about being a viral hit with wrestling fans. With his popular songs, often parodying opponents, the Scottish star won over countless fans in 2024, resulting in him becoming a key part of the WWE-TNA crossover. In 2025, Hendry’s popularity led him to the TNA World Championship, a title he only recently lost to WWE NXT’s Trick Williams.

It remains to be seen if Hendry and Mr. Iguana share the screen, though fans know to never say never in wrestling. With WWE acquiring AAA and partnering with TNA, a tag-team of the viral stars could be coming sooner than later.