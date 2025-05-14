John Cena Adds New WWE Appearance To 2025 Farewell Tour Schedule

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has added anothe date to his ongoing 2025 farewell tour. Cena’s packed 2025 schedule, since announcing last summer that this year would be his last, has included appearances at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and his historic title win at WrestleMania 41.

His upcoming confirmed dates also feature Money in the Bank in Los Angeles on June 7th, WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st, and WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11th.WWE has confirmed that the 17-time World Champion will appear on the June 9, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw, emanating from The PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

He recently defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash on May 10th and is reportedly slated to face R-Truth at the Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa on May 24th.

While WWE has yet to officially announce the specific date and event for Cena’s retirement match, reports stemming from comments by his father, John Cena Sr., suggest his final match is targeted for a WWE event in his home state of Massachusetts, specifically Boston, this December. Each confirmed appearance now brings fans closer to the end of an era.