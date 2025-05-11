Watch: Character Change Teased For John Cena After Backlash Goes Off Air

WWE has teased a character change for John Cena after Backlash.

The Cenation Leader picked up yet another victory, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the latest PPV from St. Louis, Missouri.

The ending of this bout was a chaotic one involving a number of WWE personnel. Cena accidentally took out the referee with the WWE title belt, and then Randy caught him with an RKO. Orton couldn’t get the pin, however, as the ref was down.

General Manager Nick Aldis with several other staff came down to check on the referee only to eat RKOs out of Orton’s hands. The Viper then looked to deliver a punt kick to John but R Truth appeared in the ring to save his childhood hero. He got RKOed for his efforts as well.

What Happened After Backlash

The LAST REAL CHAMPION has left the ring.#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/7rMdUzfZCp — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

All the chaos allowed John Cena to capitalize. He low-blowed his opponent and then used the title belt again to finally get the pin. The 17-time world champion then cut a promo saying that he wants competition. The PPV went off air with the champ still posing in the ring.

The Peacemaker star, however, didn’t leave immediately after the show ended. The crowd cheering him again seemingly got Cena to reconsider his life choices. A ‘Thank You Cena’ chant broke out as the WWE champion exited the ring, and John contemplated his actions for some time before finally making his way to the back.

The former face of WWE turned at Elimination Chamber, but it’s unlikely that he’ll end his career as a heel. This latest tease could be the start of the story that leads Cena back to his roots and turn face again to end his run on a high note.