Watch: What Happened With John Cena After SummerSlam Went Off Air

John Cena made an emotional request after SummerSlam went off air.

The Cenation Leader competed in his last SummerSlam during his retirement tour from MetLife Stadium this Sunday. He defended his WWE title against Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Both the contestants went through hell in trying to get the victory in this street fight. Both hit their finishers multiple times but couldn’t get the pin. It was only after Cody put Cena through a table that he was able to pin the WWE champion to regain the title he lost at WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare showed respect to his opponent after the bell rang and he left the ring to John after shaking his hand. Cena first spent some time appreciating the fans before trying to leave the ring.

What Happened After SummerSlam

John Cena asked his music to cut so he could hear the fans after his last SummerSlam appearance #SummerSlam2025 #JohnCenapic.twitter.com/8baIklis0b — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 4, 2025

Before he could get out of the ring however, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and the Beast Incarnate made his surprise return. Lesnar laid out the 17-time world champion with an F5 and ended the broadcast standing tall.

After Brock left, John Cena once again got up slowly and started making his way up to the ramp. His theme was playing in the arena but the former face of WWE asked the music to be cut, so he could hear the fans as he made his way back after his final SummerSlam performance:

While Cena’s match was appreciated by the fans, people are not sure about WWE brining back Brock Lesnar after being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit. You can check out the fan reaction to his return here.