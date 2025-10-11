Watch: John Cena Provides Special Introduction For AJ Styles At Crown Jewel: Perth

John Cena had a phenomenal surprise for AJ Styles tonight.

The two old rivals came face to face one last time at the latest Crown Jewel: Perth event from Australia. The TNA original was the first to enter the arena and the Cenation Leader entered second.

As the ring announcer Alicia Taylor was introducing John Cena, the 17-time world champion handed her a handwritten note and asked her to announce it next.

The note turned out to be a special introduction for AJ Styles, featuring a tribute to his storied career. It included mentions to his time in TNA and NJPW as well as WWE

” Ladies & Gentleman, The definition of Total Nonstop Action, the Ace and Undisputed Boss of The Bullet Club, It is our honor as fans, and my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time, he is the face that runs the place, The Phenomenal, AJ Styles.”

Beautiful tribute from Cena to Styles ?



The two arch-rivals then went on to deliver a classic match. John Cena continued his tradition of paying tribute to his rivals, busting out moves such as Sister Abigail and RKO during the bout.

In the end, Cena delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Styles and followed it up with a big Attitude Adjustment for the pin. The two wrestling legends shook hands and shared the hug after the match to conclude the whole thing.