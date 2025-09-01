John Cena, Styles Clash
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena On Styles Clash: I Had To Say Thank-You To AJ

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena not only won at WWE Clash in Paris against Logan Paul but did so in ‘Phenomenal’ fashion. In the closing minutes of his showdown with Paul, Cena busted out a Styles Clash, a nod to AJ Styles and his highly-popular feud with the Phenomenal One from 2016.

During the post-show, Cena addressed his use of the Styles Clash. Cena acknowledged that with just a handful of appearances left to his name, the opportunity to share the ring with everyone he wants is narrow.

Cena may not have time to have a feud with AJ Styles once more, but he can pay homage to their past in different ways. For John, using the Styles Clas was a tribute to somebody who gave him one of the best feuds of his career.

The best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is to kind of pay homagedoing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there.”

Cena wrapped up his discussion by saying “I gotta shout out AJ,” to the delight of the fans. While a Cena-Styles rematch may not be in the cards in these final few months of John’s in-ring career, the Greatest of All Time will never forget his time working with the Phenomenal One.

John Cena On Being WWE’s GOAT: Winners Right the History Books
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News