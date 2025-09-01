John Cena On Styles Clash: I Had To Say Thank-You To AJ

John Cena not only won at WWE Clash in Paris against Logan Paul but did so in ‘Phenomenal’ fashion. In the closing minutes of his showdown with Paul, Cena busted out a Styles Clash, a nod to AJ Styles and his highly-popular feud with the Phenomenal One from 2016.

John Cena just hit Logan Paul with a STYLES CLASH!!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/x9hJ2SdL7D — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

During the post-show, Cena addressed his use of the Styles Clash. Cena acknowledged that with just a handful of appearances left to his name, the opportunity to share the ring with everyone he wants is narrow.

Cena may not have time to have a feud with AJ Styles once more, but he can pay homage to their past in different ways. For John, using the Styles Clas was a tribute to somebody who gave him one of the best feuds of his career.

“The best way I can say thank you to some of those people who affected my career is to kind of pay homage… doing some stuff that I don’t normally do out there.”

Cena wrapped up his discussion by saying “I gotta shout out AJ,” to the delight of the fans. While a Cena-Styles rematch may not be in the cards in these final few months of John’s in-ring career, the Greatest of All Time will never forget his time working with the Phenomenal One.