John Cena Beats AJ Styles, Pays Tribute To Past WWE Rivals

John Cena and AJ Styles met one last time at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in a match that defined ‘Phenomenal.’ When the smoke cleared, it was Cena who got the victory over his former rival, defeating Styles with an AA.

Both Styles and Cena paid tribute to some of John’s most notable rivals throughout the match. From Randy Orton to The Miz to Rusev, it appeared nobody was off limits for the duo.

John Cena pays tribute to Bray Wyatt and hits Sister Abigail to AJ Styles.#WWECrownJewel



pic.twitter.com/Ydob5ZHvqX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 11, 2025

John Cena does the Accolade to huge "Rusev Day" chants. AJ Styles responds with Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch! pic.twitter.com/r9GsQ2ZlP4 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 11, 2025

JOHN CENA WITH THE CHOKESLAM IN TRIBUTE TO THE UNDERTAKER!!!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/mwW74b37oD — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) October 11, 2025

John Cena does a Walls of Jericho to huge "Y2J" chants pic.twitter.com/CdBUU0azvR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 11, 2025

John Cena goes to the Randy Orton bag! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ugJPlkEfID — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) October 11, 2025

Styles also delivered a throwback of his own, as he wore attire that harkened back to his days with TNA Wrestling. Styles recently shared that his in-ring career will end in 2026. After the match, the pair shared a sign of respect, much to the appreciation of the WWE Universe.

Styles now has just four appearances left for WWE as an active talent, and reportedly has a huge opportunity lined up next month. Stay tuned to SEScoops as the John Cena retirement tour nears its final chapter.