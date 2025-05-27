John Cena And Cody Rhodes Advertised For WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, WWE SmackDown will air in Knoxville, Tennessee. Two major stars have been announced: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and the recently returned Cody Rhodes. Their appearances will precede a tag team match at Money in the Bank on June 7th.

Rhodes returned to WWE programming at Saturday Night’s Main Event, attacking Cena after Cena interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match involving Logan Paul and Jey Uso. This set the stage for Money in the Bank, where Cena will team with Logan Paul against Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The road to Money in the Bank on Friday’s SmackDown also continues with two high-stakes qualifying matches. In the men’s division, a Triple Threat will see former United States Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, with the winner earning a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The women’s division will also see a qualifier as three powerhouses collide with Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax. The victor will move one step closer to potentially capturing the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.