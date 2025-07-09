John Cena And Eric Andre Film ‘Little Brother’ In New Jersey

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is managing a packed schedule, simultaneously filming a new movie in New Jersey while preparing for a major title defense in the same state. Production is currently underway for his new Netflix comedy, “Little Brother.”

According to a report first published by NJ.com, scenes for the movie were being filmed in Montclair, New Jersey on Tuesday. The film features Cena as a real estate agent who has made a name for himself, whose life changes when his younger brother, played by comedian Eric André, arrives. The Netflix film is being directed by Matt Spicer from a script by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel. Casting calls for extras and background actors have been posted in both New Jersey and New York.

While filming, Cena is also in the middle of a world championship feud. He is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With a retirement match reportedly scheduled for December, Cena has a busy schedule of WWE appearances planned for the summer, including:

July 18: WWE SmackDown (San Antonio, TX)

August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)

August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam (Newark, NJ)

August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)

August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)

August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo about his respect for John Cena and his desire to win the championship at SummerSlam. Due to his filming schedule, Cena was not there in person but responded later in the show with a pre-taped message, warning Rhodes that he is more focused than ever as his career winds down.