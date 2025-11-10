John Cena Makes Announcement About Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena has made an interesting announcement regarding the upcoming December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H opened this week’s episode of Raw from Boston, Massachusetts. The Game introduced John Cena as the Greatest of All Time for his final appearance in his hometown.

The Cenation Leader talked about the Last Time is Now tournament to determine his final opponent and thanked Triple H for allowing him to make an announcement about the upcoming show.

John Cena discussed how he wants Saturday Night’s Main Event to be a night of opportunity for young talent and revealed that main roster stars will be hosting exhibition matches against NXT stars on his final show.

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio came out after this announcement to demand answers from Triple H. Dirty Dom, however, ended up in an impromptu title defence against the 17 Time World Champion.

Mysterio did everything he could to retain his title, including trying to fake a chair shot. Though Cena was able to outsmart him in the end, and he finally won the one title that had eluded him throughout his career.

