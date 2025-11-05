John Cena Makes Appearance At The Dungeon 2.0 Training Class

Students at the Hart Dungeon 2.0 were able to learn from one of wrestling’s all-time great when John Cena recently made a surpise visit. On social media, Natalya, who runs the Dungeon 2.0 alongside her husband TJ ‘Tyson Kidd’ Wilson, shared her gratitude to the 17-time WWE World Champion.

“Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever.”

Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever. pic.twitter.com/JPca7TW4BW — lowkey legend (@NatbyNature) November 6, 2025

Cena’s appearance at the Dungeon 2.0 comes off the heels of a recent visit to WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. John’s appearance saw him give advice about the wrestling business, according to Izzi Dame.

As one of wrestling’s biggest stars, these young wrestlers would be wise to take any advice from John Cena on board. John’s willingness to help advise younger talent also demonstrates that he is open to roles in wrestling beyond his own in-ring career. It wasn’t just young rookies who leanred from Cena at the Dungeon 2.0 as notable names including B-Fab, Maxxine Dupri, Leigh Laurel, and WWE U.S. Champion Ilja Dragunov were in attendance.

John’s in-ring career will end this December at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite rumors and speculation, John has vowed that this will indeed be his last match and that fans shouldn’t expect any in-ring surprises after the show. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena as the ‘Last Time’ is indeed now.