John Cena Reconciles With Belgium Fan At WWE SmackDown

John Cena was able to bury the hatchet with one very special fan during the August 29, episode of SmackDown in Lyon, France. During the show’s opening segment, Cena came face-to-face with Logan Paul, just 48 hours before the pair battle at Clash in Paris.

As the pair traded barbs, Cena spoke about what it means to be a true Superstar, and that includes having respect. Leaving the ring, Cena made his way to the crowd, and monologued on how respect means saying sorry to those you’ve hurt on a bad day. John then apologized to the young fan he’d singled out in Brussels, Belgium, admitting that he was having a bad day.

? John Cena s’excuse officiellement auprès de notre petit fan belge préféré ?#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/LjRHvOtlix — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) August 29, 2025

Cena blasted the young fan during an episode of Raw in Brussels, his first WWE appearance after turning heel at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. On the following Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, the heel Cena gloated over targeting the child, saying he tore him to shreds and could do that to anybody.

Cena has just nine appearances for WWE on his calendar before he hangs up his boots for good as an in-ring talent. As John prepares to say goodbye, his appearance on SmackDown shows it’s never too late to say sorry.