Timeline of John Cena’s Most Memorable Boston Moments

As John Cena prepares for his final WWE appearance in Boston tonight on Raw at TD Garden, wrestling fans are reflecting on the Massachusetts native’s incredible history in Beantown. From his first championship victory to controversial hometown reactions, here’s a chronological look at Cena’s most memorable Boston moments.

First Championship Glory at Madison Square Garden (March 14, 2004)

John Cena’s journey to becoming a 17-time World Champion began at WrestleMania 20 when he captured his first WWE title – the United States Championship – defeating Big Show at Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old rising star delivered an impressive Attitude Adjustment (then called the FU) to the 500-pound giant, launching his career as a future main eventer. This victory marked the beginning of Cena’s transformation from mid-card rapper to WWE’s franchise player.

Best of Five Series Finale (October 3, 2004)

After losing and regaining the US Title multiple times throughout 2004, Cena engaged in a memorable Best of Five series with Booker T that culminated at No Mercy. The series stood tied at 2-2, with the final match determining the undisputed United States Champion. Cena prevailed in the decisive fifth match, securing his second US Championship reign and solidifying his status as a rising star in WWE’s competitive landscape.

Hometown Heartbreak at SummerSlam (August 20, 2006)

In one of his most controversial Boston appearances, Cena challenged Edge for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2006 at TD Garden. Despite the hometown advantage, Cena received a mixed reaction from Boston fans and ultimately lost when Edge used brass knuckles to retain the title. The loss stung particularly hard as it occurred in front of Cena’s family and hometown crowd, though he would gain revenge weeks later at Unforgiven in Toronto.

World Heavyweight Championship Triumph (November 23, 2008)

Cena made a triumphant return to TD Garden at Survivor Series 2008, capturing his first World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Chris Jericho. After missing months due to a herniated disc injury suffered at SummerSlam, Cena’s comeback victory in Boston marked one of his most emotional championship wins. The victory was particularly special as it represented his first world title win at TD Garden, adding another layer to his Boston legacy.

The Rock Confrontation and Mixed Reception (March 5, 2012)

In a shocking turn of events during the build to WrestleMania XXVIII, Cena faced an unusual situation at TD Garden – his own hometown crowd booed him during a confrontation with The Rock. Despite describing The Rock as the “Michael Jordan of the mic,” Cena found himself dealing with a divided Boston crowd as his rivalry with The Great One reached fever pitch. The Rock even filmed vignettes around Boston historical sites, throwing Cena merchandise into Boston Harbor in a modern take on the Boston Tea Party.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Victory (June 29, 2014)

Cena added another championship to his Boston collection at Money in the Bank 2014, winning a grueling eight-man ladder match for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Defeating Randy Orton, Kane, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, and Alberto Del Rio, Cena climbed the ladder to claim his 15th world championship at TD Garden. The victory was especially significant as it came after hitting both Kane and Orton with Attitude Adjustments before securing the titles.

The Final Farewell (November 10, 2025)

Now, as Cena’s legendary career enters its final chapter, Boston will host one of his last WWE appearances. The “Last Time Is Now” tournament begins at TD Garden, determining who will face Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

For the West Newbury native who has given Boston fans countless memories over two decades, this final appearance represents the end of an era. From his first title win to championship triumphs at TD Garden, John Cena’s Boston legacy is forever etched in WWE history.