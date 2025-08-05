John Cena Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Following Brock Lesnar’s shocking return and attack on John Cena at SummerSlam, both Cena and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque have commented on the situation. Their remarks confirm that a final showdown with “The Beast Incarnate” was a key part of Cena’s plans for his retirement tour.

Speaking to Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, John Cena addressed the attack with his trademark professional attitude, stating that he accepts whatever role the company has for him in his final run.

“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years: They deal ’em, I play ’em,” Cena said. “They’ve got to continue their programming going forward. So, they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans and for the dozen of them I got left, they deal ‘em, I play ‘em.”

At the post-SummerSlam show, Triple H confirmed that facing Lesnar was something Cena specifically wanted for his farewell tour. He explained that his goal is to help the 17-time world champion write the final chapter of his career the way he wants.

“This is John Cena’s wishlist…it’s him writing the last chapter of his book,” Triple H said. “One of the very first things I said to him was ‘Who do you want, and how?’ and we’re working through that.”

The stage is now set for one of the biggest feuds of John Cena’s retirement tour. Both Cena and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Montreal, where they are expected to have their first confrontation since the shocking attack at SummerSlam, officially kicking off their road to a future premium live event match.