John Cena, Fanatics
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena Confronts Fan Over Recording Without Consent

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena tries to be respectful to all those he meets, but respect is a two-way street. A viral TikTok video from Fanatics Fest captured a tense moment where Cena confronted a fan who was recording him without permission. After the fan snapped a photo alongisde the WWE icon, they followed Cena and continued to film him, prompting the WWE Champion to respond.

“I’m a big fan of consent. So if you would like to take a video, I’m a big fan of consent.”

@theorginalityshow

Met @John Cena & accidentally crossed a boundary. He called it out, walked away… then came back and apologized for how he handled it. Mad respect ? Sometimes it’s not about being perfect, it’s about accountability. Real one. #johncena #wwe #lesson

? original sound – Biig_c

The fan quickly apologized and stopped filming, allowing Cena to walk away. But in a move that further highlighted his character, Cena returned moments later to speak with the fan again.

“I’m sorry for walking away from you. Just take a deep breath. And I feel like I’m in a tough situation… I just know it’s kinda chaos back here. I’ll give you whatever you want, as long as you ask. I appreciate you.”

Cena’s response shows his maturity while also demonstrating that, he, like anyone, deserves to be treated with respect. Cena’s response, highlighting the value of consent, was measured, respectful, and a lesson in handling uncomfortable situations with grace.

John Cena Hopes For Marvel-DC Unity In Crossover Film Role
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News