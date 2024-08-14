John Cena Shares Number of Dates For WWE Retirement Tour

WWE icon John Cena has revealed how many appearances for the promotion he will make next year as he embarks on his retirement tour. Speaking to Collider, Cena said that work on his Peacemaker series will keep him busy for the rest of 2024, but he has fully committed 2025 to WWE.

“It’s gonna be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So, that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

Cena confirmed at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE that he will be retiring from in-ring competition next year and no amount of money will change his mind. This isn’t the first time John has spoken about his farewell tour being an international matter as he hopes to compete in the United Kingdom at least one more time before calling it a career.

- Advertisement -

John Cena’s Retirement Tour

As one of the biggest names in wrestling history, it’s hardly a surprise that several wrestlers have put themselves forward for Cena’s farewell tour. CM Punk hopes to team with John before the latter calls it a career while The Miz is hoping to get one last match with Cena after previously headlining WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

New WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is ready to defend his title against Cena next year. The title in question is one of the few accolades John has not obtained in WWE and the only title Cena needs to complete the Grand Slam. Talent outside of WWE are also interested with Matt Cardona wanting a match while WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is hoping for a One Night Stand 2006 rematch with Big Match John.

Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on John Cena and his final year in the ring.