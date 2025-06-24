John Cena Hopes For Marvel-DC Unity In Crossover Film Role

John Cena has been part of the DC Cinematic Universe as the star of Peacemaker but could fans one day see him in a role in a MARVEL movie? Speaking at Fan Expo Dallas, Cena was asked if he would ever consider playing a Marvel superhero, and shared his vision for the future.

“Here is my vision, here is my hope for the future: everybody plays nice in the same sandbox. I would love Iron Man to shake hands with Superman. I would love to see all superheroes, across all platforms, be involved in one big universe. So if that happens, and I get my wish, as a member of DC, I would essentially walk into the MCU.”

Cena is well aware that he doesn’t write checks or cast roles, meaning that while he is under a DC contract, his current answer is no. Though some fans may have an issue with his idea of crossover, Cena believes it’d benefit everyone in the long-term.

“I know I’m going to get punched in the face by critics for saying this, but my long-term vision is that we can tell stories with characters from both sides of the fence. Can’t we all just get along and make some good comic books and good stories?”

DC and Marvel have worked together in the past, and a crossover comic series that’ll see Batman face Deadpool will hit shelves later this year. As for Cena, he remains hopeful for a time when Peacemaker will be able to share the screen with the likes of Spider-Man, The Avengers, and others.