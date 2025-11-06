WWE Drops John Cena-Edge Timeline Video Amid Final Match Speculation

John Cena’s final match will come on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the wrestling world is waiting to see who his final opponent will be. One name popular among fans is Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland, and now WWE may have given a tease about this potential match-up.

On the official WWE Vault YouTube channel, a video was shared recently chronicling the Story of John Cena Vs. Edge from 2002 to 2010. The 109-minute video includes some of the biggest moments from the careers of both men, including the pair’s final match from the September 27, 2010, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The timing of this video did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom speculated in the comments that this video was a nod to John’s impending retirement. One commenters asked WWE to “now make edge cena’s final opponent pls and thanks” while another questioned “why is this being posted now.” Others weren’t convinced and accused WWE of ‘trolling’ fans by building speculation of Edge Vs. John Cena.

Edge is considered by many to be Cena’s greatest rival and was responsible for John’s first of 17 WWE World Title reigns coming to an end in January 2006. The pair feuded several times over championship gold, including facing off at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

The obvious issue with Edge being John’s final opponent is that Adam Copeland is signed to AEW and has been with the company for several years. While Cena himself has teased that talent who don’t compete for WWE may be part of the tournament, there’s been no word from WWE or AEW about Edge making a return.

The John Cena opponent tournament will kick off on the November 10, Raw with Sheamus Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev Vs. Damian Priest. While this tournament already has past rivals of Cena involved, it remains to be seen if Edge will be among those in action.