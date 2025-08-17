John Cena Says He Failed Early Into WWE Heel Run

John Cena stunned fans in March 2025 by turning heel, marking Cena’s first official run as a villain in over two decades. In the proceeding weeks, John would explain his heel turn in promos, but believes these didn’t live up to expectations.

Cena’s first post-heel turn appearance came in Brussels, Belgium, though he received a mixed response as many fans cheered the WWE icon. Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago, Cena opened up on what he believes was a failure in Europe.

“I wasn’t upset. No, I failed. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. S*** happens.”

When asked about the decision to turn heel, John kept coy, saying he would address it after his retirement. Cena made clear he doesn’t want to spoil anything about the remainder of his WWE career, even by accident in interviews.

John has since turned face again and is set to battle Logan Paul later this month. While many fans appreciate Cena giving a heel turn many fans thought they’d never see, the WWE icon is ready to go out as his authentic self.