John Cena Jokes About Not Hitting for Real At Fanatics Fest

John Cena’s sense of humor was on full display at Fanatics Fest, where the Undisputed WWE Champion tried to throw a punch as part of the festivities. In footage shared by Fanatics, Cena approached a classic arcade punching bag game, and despite looking ready to demolish the machine with a single strike, barely grazes the bag, not once, but twice.

The moment captured Cena in his element as he joked that “I haven’t hit anyone for real in 25 years, thank you very much.” Cena’s fake-out scored a big laugh from fans, though some seemed frustrated to not see a genuine punch by the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’

This wasn’t Cena’s only hilarious moment at Fanatics Fest. Earlier in the day, Cena told the story of his “great-great-grandfather’s friend” who could throw six baseballs at once. John however, dropped all six balls to the floor before walking over and slapping every target.

THIS MAN JOHN CENA TOOK A BUMP WHILE TRYING TO THROW 6 BASEBALLS? pic.twitter.com/v3V7bUhuxv — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 21, 2025

While Cena is currently embracing a heel role on WWE television, moments like these remind fans of his unmatched charisma and why he remains one of wrestling’s most enduring entertainers—both inside and outside the ring.



