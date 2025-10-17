John Cena Won’t Extend Farewell Tour, Will Retire In December

John Cena will keep his word to retire this December, putting to rest any speculation of extending his farewell tour. Taking to social media, John reiterated that his farewell match will come on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cena made clear that any “speculation or rumors” to the contrary are without merit.

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”



Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am… https://t.co/TnUPfuEfzx — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 17, 2025

Cena has just four confirmed dates left on his WWE farewell tour, including Saturday Night’s Main Event. John’s retirement tour has seen him win his 17th WWE World Championship, headline WrestleMania for the last time, and face the likes of Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul, among others.

With only a handful of appearances left, speculation is growing about what John’s farewell will look like. It has been reported that WWE is considering Cena Vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series this November. The Intercontinental Title is the one championship keeping John from completing WWE’s Triple Crown as well as the WWE Grand Slam.

While fans may wish to see more of John Cena in the ring, that simply will not happen. Instead, John has vowed to keep his word and end his career on December 13.