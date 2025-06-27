John Cena Names His Favorite Star Wars Movie

John Cena has picked his favorite Star Wars movie.

The Cenation Leader recently took part in a Q&A session at FAN EXPO Dallas 2025. He answered questions about things such as his favorite WrestleMania entrance, his love for K-pop and more.

When asked to reveal his favorite movie from the Star Wars franchise, Cena first noted how there are many impactful moments from the series that he admires. He then mentioned Joseph Campbell’s book A Hero’s Journey before naming Episode V as his favorite:

“What I love about the Star Wars movies is it truly is like Campbell’s A Hero’s Journey. They do great job with storytelling. Actually, because of that, I would like to say Empire Strikes Back.”

Long Term Storytelling: John Cena

John Cena went into detail of the reasoning behind his pick. He explained that committing to the idea of long-term storytelling and not resolving the story by the end of the movie was a brave move:

I think everyone in this room will probably have their opinion and give their answer of why. I think it’s brave to do a whole movie and not have the ending you want. Commit that it is a piece of the journey. Like you want to talk about long-term storytelling. Setting a movie up as a standalone piece of like, ‘Yo, this is the middle and we’re cool with that.’ I thought that was very brave at the time and I still remember it as a kid, so I’m going with that.”

