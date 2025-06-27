John Cena Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Entrance

John Cena has revealed which of his WrestleMania entrances he likes the most.

The Cenation Leader made an appearance at the Fan Expo Dallas recently and took part in a Q&A. He answered questions about things such as his line about Aquaman in Peacemaker season 1, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and more.

During the session, he was also asked about his favorite WrestleMania entrance of all time. John Cena first claimed that it would be his entrance from the Show of Shows this year. He explained that he started doing special entrances after seeing JBL doing one for his very first Mania main event.

It made him want to do something special for fans. Now that everyone has started doing special entrances however, he enjoyed flipping the script and doing a very plain entrance this year:

“I really liked the spectacle he made of the entrance. So, I was like, ‘Man, if nobody is doing special stuff…’ That’s WrestleMania. That is an event that is a big ask for you as a fan. I wanted to make it special and unique. now, tons of people do special and unique entrances. So, this year I just wanted to flip it and go like as barebones simple as I could. So, I like this one.”

There’s Nothing Like The View: John Cena

Though the 17-time world champion then took his words back. John Cena later said that being able to share his entrance with Make-A-Wish kids at WrestleMania 39 has to top the list:

“I got to take that back. Sorry, got to take that back. I had a chance to bring 50 kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the stage for WrestleMania. There’s nothing like the view out of the tunnel when you look at the stadium and it’s just bananas. So, the fact that I got to share that moment with some close friends that day, that was a big opportunity,”

