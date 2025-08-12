John Cena Opens Up On Body’s Setbacks Ahead Of Retirement

John Cena isn’t chasing a perfect ending and isn’t afraid to be honest about that fact. With his final match set for December in Boston, the 16-time world champion offered a candid assessment of where he stands when he spoke to the Boston Herald.

“I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

With Cena’s career rapidly ticking away, many have began to discuss who will be hos final opponent. After stating that he has not been picking his opponents, John shared his stategy for whoever he faces last.

“Whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Boston is more than just the final stage for John Cena, it’s the place where his story comes full circle. He recalled a moment at TD Garden in 2012 as a personal favorite when the crowd energy changed in minutes upon his arrival.

As his in-ring career closes, Cena’s approach is simple: be honest, be generous, and let the business thrive. For John, December won’t be just an ending, but a handoff of the industry, delivered by the man who carried it for decades.