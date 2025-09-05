Venue For John Cena’s Final Match Revealed (Report)

WWE has seemingly shifted John Cena’s retirement match to a new venue.

It was reported earlier this year that the company was planning for The Cenation Leader’s final appearance as an active wrestler to be in his hometown arena of TD Garden in Boston.

Early on Friday, however, the company announced that the 17-time world champion will be making his final Boston appearance a month earlier, on Monday, November 10. They also confirmed John Cena’s final New York appearance for a Madison Square Garden show on November 17.

This led to people wondering what the officials were planning for his retirement match and which arena would host the bout if not the one he calls home.

Plans For John Cena’s Final Match

PWinsider has now provided an update on the matter. They’re reporting that John Cena’s final match will be taking place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, at 2025’s final Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

The Peacemaker star is set to make his final Chicago appearance at tonight’s SmackDown. He’s expected to set up a match with Brock Lesnar for September 20 Wrestlepalooza PLE. The announced Boston and New York appearances suggest he’ll also be a part of the 2025 Survivor Series PPV on November 29.

It’s unknown what prompted the officials to change the earlier planned venue for Cena’s final appearance. Stay tuned for more updates on the matter.