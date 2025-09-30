John Cena’s Final Match Set For Washington, D.C., WWE Confirms

John Cena’s final match will take place in Washington, D.C. on December 13, WWE has confirmed. During the September 29, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, it was revealed that Washington will play host to Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, and it will be the host of the final match in Cena’s storied career.

The 17-time WWE World Champion now has five appearances confirmed before he retires from in-ring competition.

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

November 10: WWE Raw (Boston, MA)

November 17: WWE Raw (New York, NY)

November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, CA)

December 13: Retirement Match (Washington, DC)

Cena’s next match will see him battle AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. This match came about after Cena requested the bout and fans were eager to see the former rivals face off one more time.

Cena’s farewell tour kicked off in January and has seen him win his record-breaking 17th World Title, as well as a polarizing heel turn. Now, John’s career will culminate in Washington, giving fans months to prepare for the end of one of the most influential careers in pro wrestling.