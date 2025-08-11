John Cena Doesn’t Know Who His Final Opponent Will Be

John Cena has again emphasized that he is not booking his retirement run.

WWE CCO Triple H had tried to suggest that Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam return was inspired by The Cenation Leader wanting to square off against the Beast Incarnate one last time before retirement. The 17-time world champion however, had denied having anything to do with Brock’s comeback.

The former champion reiterated the sentiment while speaking to the Boston Herald for a new interview. Answering a question about the final opponent in his retirement tour, John Cena said that he’s never once chosen an opponent:

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent, I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, And you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

With his appearance on last Friday’s SmackDown setting up his Clash In Paris match, John Cena now has a total of 11 appearances left before he calls it a career.

Though reports suggest that his retirement match will not be happening at a PPV and it’ll be on a televised show instead. You can check out more about it here.