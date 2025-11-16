John Cena Sends Emotional Message Ahead of Final WWE Raw

John Cena took to social media with an emotional message to WWE fans ahead of his final Monday Night Raw appearance tomorrow at Madison Square Garden, directly addressing the iconic crowd reactions that have defined his career.

“Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in,” Cena wrote on X/Twitter, employing his signature “You Can’t See Me” wordplay one last time for Raw audiences.

The 16-time World Champion specifically acknowledged both sides of his famously polarizing fan reactions, inviting fans to participate in the dueling chants that have followed him for nearly two decades. “No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant ‘Let’s Go Cena’ or ‘Cena Sucks!’ Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t wrestle,” Cena stated.

https://x.com/JohnCena/status/1990098923076149570

The message carries extra weight as Cena’s retirement tour continues through 2025, with tomorrow’s Raw marking his final appearance on the red brand where he built his legacy. His acknowledgment of the “Cena Sucks” chants alongside supportive ones demonstrates his embrace of the unique relationship he’s maintained with WWE audiences throughout his career.

The November 17 episode airs at 8 PM ET on Netflix from Madison Square Garden.