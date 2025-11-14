John Cena To Wrestle Final Raw Match In Madison Square Garden

WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena will be in action on the November 17, edition of WWE Raw, his final time competing on the show. On X, John confirmed that he will be in action in what will be his 545th match on the red brand.

Over 23 years you’ve allowed me to have 544 matches on #WWERaw. The most in WWE history. My favorite match.. is my next one! Which will be our LAST ONE! Don’t miss our last chance to grace @TheGarden ring as we say farewell to RAW live, Monday night on @netflix at 8pm ET! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 14, 2025

It’s unclear who John will face in his final match on Monday Night Raw. His most recent match saw him defeat ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, a win that made John a Grand Slam Champion.

John’s ties to the red brand run deep. In 2005, the then-WWE Champion was drafted to Raw as the first move in that year’s Draft Lottery. It wouldn’t be until 2016 that Cena would leave the red brand and move to SmackDown in the Brand Extension. One of Cena’s 17 WWE World Championship wins happened on Raw when he won the WWE Title from Rey Mysterio in 2011.

The final match of Cena’s career will come on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event against an opponent yet to be revealed. A tournament is ongoing to decide John’s final foe, featuring both past rivals as well as those he’s not faced before.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena as fans continue to prepare to say goodbye to the WWE ‘GOAT.’