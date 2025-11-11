Netflix Releases Trailer for John Cena’s Final Raw at Madison Square Garden

Netflix has released an emotional trailer promoting John Cena’s final Monday Night Raw appearance, scheduled for November 17, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The promotional video features footage of John Cena and New York City, accompanied by “Thank You Cena” chants from fans. The on-screen text dramatically builds anticipation with phrases including “This Monday,” “The Greatest of All Time,” “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” and “John Cena’s Final Raw.”

The trailer’s release comes as the 17-time World Champion and current WWE Intercontinental Champion approaches the end of his farewell tour. The November 17 event will stream live on Netflix at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, marking Cena’s last Raw appearance before his retirement match on December 13.

Madison Square Garden provides the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. Cena captured his first WWE championship at MSG during WrestleMania 20 in 2004, defeating Big Show for the United States Title. The venue has hosted numerous defining moments throughout his 20-plus year career.

Following the MSG farewell, Cena has just three dates remaining on his retirement tour.