John Cena Keeps Coy About Potential Political Future

by Thomas Lowson

Will John Cena enter the political ring when his time in the squared circle is over? Don’t expect a clear answer from the Undisputed WWE Champion. During a red carpet event for his new movie Heads of State, Cena was asked about a potential future in politics and provided a rather diplomatic answer.

“I hope everybody enjoys Heads of State on Prime Video.”

Heads of State sees Cena play the President of the United States who must work alongside the British Prime Minister, played by Idris Elba. This is the second time the pair have shared the screen after previously tag-teaming on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021.

If Cena was to enter politics, he’d join wrestling alum including Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs and Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. For now, Cena won’t give a clear answer about his future, already taking a trick from the playbook of many elected officials.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

