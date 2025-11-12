WWE Shop Launches John Cena Grand Slam Champion Commemorative T-Shirt

WWE Shop has launched a commemorative t-shirt celebrating John Cena’s completion of the Grand Slam, following his first-ever Intercontinental Championship victory on the November 10 episode of Monday Night Raw in Boston.

The 17-time world champion defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the one title that had eluded him throughout his legendary 23-year career. With only weeks remaining before his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, Cena finally joined WWE’s exclusive Grand Slam club.

The new commemorative Grand Slam Champion t-shirt is now available at WWE Shop, featuring Cena’s complete championship history on the back. The black shirt celebrates his 13 WWE Championships, 4 World Heavyweight Championships, 5 United States Championships, 4 Tag Team Championships (with partners Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz, and David Otunga), and now the Intercontinental Championship.

The shirt’s description notes: “With John Cena’s in-ring career winding down, chances to earn his final first are getting fewer and farther between. Fortunately, on November 10, 2025, Cena caught his white whale, the Intercontinental Championship, which had consistently eluded him throughout his career.”

This limited-edition merchandise commemorates one of the final milestone achievements in Cena’s storied WWE career.