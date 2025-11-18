John Cena Is The Voice of Honda As WWE Farewell Nears

John Cena has officially added a new role to his ever-growing résumé: the voice of Honda. The WWE icon and Hollywood star announced the partnership on X, sharing that he is narrating for the car manufacturer and has also been testing the Honda Prelude.

Yes, it is as fun as it looks. Excited to drive the new Prelude and to be the voice of @Honda. pic.twitter.com/adU1wH8h6q — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 18, 2025

Cena’s passion for cars is well-documented and has been addressed several times on WWE programming. Among Cena’s extensive garage is the iconic 1970 Plymouth Superbird and a Limited Edition, 1 of 500,2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones. At WrestleMania 23, Cena arrived to his WWE title match in style inside a Ford Mustang.

News of Cena’s Honda role comes amid the final weeks of his in-ring career. John will wrestle his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event against an opponent yet to be decided. On the latest Raw, John competed on the red brand for the final time, teaming with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio to best The Judgment Day.

John's role with Honda once again demonstrates that his appeal extends far beyond the squared circle.