Wrestling World Reacts To John Cena’s Final Title Win

Wrestling world has reacted to John Cena’s title win.

Introduced by Triple H as the Greatest of All Time, The Cenation Leader opened this week’s episode of Raw for his final appearance in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

John first made an interesting announcement regarding the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, before being interrupted by the Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom was there to demand answers from Triple H. After an exchange with Cena, however, Mysterio found himself defending the championship in an impromptu match against the 17-time world champion.

The Judgment Day star tried to play his usual tricks to retain his title but the wrestling veteran managed to outsmart him in the end. With a big AA, John Cena was finally able to win the IC title that had eluded him throughout his long and illustrious career.

Wrestling World Reacts To John Cena Win

With only 3 dates left in his retirement tour, this is almost certain to be the last title the Hollywood star holds in his career. As such, many people from the wrestling world reacted to this final accolade for the former face of the company.

Names such as Becky Lynch and Matt Hardy applauded the new champion while Rey Mysterio reacted with one word on his son’s loss.

Kofi Kingston reminded Cena how long it took him to become part of this club while The Miz talked about taking the belt away from his former rival once he wins the Last Time is Now Tournament. You can check out all the reactions below:

Gene is watching #WWERaw and he is really happy for Cena. i’m still unbiased though. — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) November 11, 2025

Fantastic stuff – Congrats on becoming a grand slam champion, @JohnCena! It’s great to see you ending your @WWE run on such a high note. https://t.co/neeK0LStEM — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 11, 2025

Took ya long enough. You finally did it. Grand Slam Champion, congrats, but here’s the thing. You won the title I made prestigious. Which means when I win this tournament, I’m not just winning gold… I’m restoring legacy. #MizVsCena https://t.co/sr3EAdtT9A — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 11, 2025