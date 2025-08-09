John Cena Is Keeping His Post-SummerSlam Conversation With Cody Rhodes Private

Following their brutal Street Fight in the main event of SummerSlam last weekend, John Cena has commented on the private conversation he had in the ring with the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. While Cena is keeping the details to himself, fan speculation is running rampant.

In a new interview with Adam’s Apple, the 17-time World Champion was asked what he said to Rhodes after the match. Cena made it clear that he intends to keep that moment between the two of them.

“If the world finds out about it, they won’t find out about it from me because that was between me and him.”

Despite Cena’s vow of silence, fans on social media have been trying to figure out what was said. Lip-readers have analyzed the footage, with one popular theory suggesting that Cena told his successor, “That’s the best I got. You just beat the real John Cena.”

The emotional moment came after a brutal Street Fight that saw Rhodes finally defeat Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The match was the culmination of their long rivalry that began at WrestleMania 41 and was one of the final main events of Cena’s year-long retirement tour.